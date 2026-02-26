Preparing Delhi power sector for 50 years: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is ramping up the city's power capabilities for the next 50 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, inaugurating work for shifting electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk.

Gupta said that the 28 roads and streets in the Old Delhi area, including Kucha Mahajani, Bhagirath Palace, Jama Masjid Road, and Nai Sadak, will be freed from overhanging electricity cables. The project will cost Rs 160 crore.

The government is pushing electric vehicle adoption in a big way, which will have a direct bearing on the need for more power, she said.

The chief minister said her government will also revive the historic Town Hall building as a monument.

A total of 52.5 km of overhead wiring in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground to enhance safety and reliability while preserving the area's heritage character, officials said.

Besides the project, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for BYPL's 66/11 kV, 63 MVA Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Indoor Grid at Mandoli, and four standalone Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across South and West Delhi.

The officials said a digital twin-enabled system will introduce real-time intelligence and predictive monitoring to Old Delhi's modernised power network.

The Mandoli GIS Indoor Grid will strengthen the power backbone of North-East Delhi and benefit nearly 1.5 lakh consumers, they said.

The introduction of four new standalone utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), totalling 55.5 MW/111 MWh, is a major step toward a flexible and intelligent power ecosystem for Delhi.

Lakhs of Delhiites will benefit from these transformative projects, officials said. PTI VIT VN VN