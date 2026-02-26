Preparing Delhi’s power sector for next 50 years: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is ramping up the city's power capabilities for the next 50 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday after inaugurating a project to shift overhead electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that 28 roads and streets in Old Delhi, including Kucha Mahajani, Bhagirath Palace, Jama Masjid Road, and Nai Sadak, will be freed from hanging electricity cables. The project will cost Rs 160 crore.

The work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Around 10,000 consumers will directly benefit from the project, which will reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct, the statement said.

According to Gupta, the government is pushing electric vehicle adoption in a big way, which will have a direct bearing on the need for more power.

The chief minister said the government will also revive the historic Town Hall building as a monument.

A total of 52.5 km of overhead wiring in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground to enhance safety and reliability while preserving the area's heritage character, officials said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for BYPL's 66/11 KV, 63 MVA gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) indoor grid at Mandoli, and four standalone utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) across south and west Delhi.

The officials said a digital twin-enabled system will introduce real-time intelligence and predictive monitoring to Old Delhi's modernised power network.

The Mandoli GIS indoor grid to be constructed for Rs 55.5 crore will strengthen the power backbone of north-east Delhi and benefit nearly 1.5 lakh consumers, the statement said.

It is targeted to be complete within 18 months, it added.

The residents of Mandoli, Harsh Vihar, Bank Colony and adjoining areas will receive a more stable and reliable electricity supply, it said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Mandoli Jail and a DTC EV bus depot will also receive assured power, the statement added.

The BESS project by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will have a total capacity of 55.5 MW, and will benefit around 50,000 consumers in the Shivalik, 1,28,000 in Dwarka (G-5), 16,000 in Dwarka (G-7), and 28,000 consumers in Goyla Khurd with seamless supply, according to the statement.

All projects are targeted for commissioning before March 2027.

The statement said the battery systems will help reduce peak-hour load shedding, improve voltage stability and strengthen the grid, adding that the technology is environmentally sustainable and supports clean energy transition. PTI VIT ARI