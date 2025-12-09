Preparing 'surgical strike' to identify infiltrators, shift them to detention centres: UP govt

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) The Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint to carry out a "surgical strike" against infiltrators, aimed at strengthening the state's internal security.

According to an official statement issued here on Tuesday, under its zero-tolerance policy, the government has launched a campaign to identify and act against infiltrators.

"This decisive step will not only enhance security but also ensure that government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner," the statement said, emphasising that the focus of the blueprint is to carry out a "surgical strike" against infiltrators.

The government plans to identify infiltrators and shift them to detention centres with impenetrable security, making breaches impossible, it said.

This strict action is expected to improve the overall security environment, reduce crime, and increase public trust in governance, the statement read, adding that law and order will be further strengthened, giving citizens a greater sense of safety.

"With Adityanath's firm stance, the crime rate in the state is projected to decline, while police and security agencies will be better equipped to curb illegal activities, especially in border districts," the statement said.

Noting that infiltrators have long exploited government schemes, depriving rightful beneficiaries, the statement said that their identification will ensure that benefits reach those who truly deserve them, preventing misuse of funds and curbing corruption.

"This move will also open new avenues of employment for local youth and workers, creating fairer competition and a more secure environment for job seekers," it noted.

Beyond security and employment, this initiative will improve citizen services. Processes such as passport issuance, verification, and licensing will become faster and more efficient.

According to the statement, cases of fake IDs, fraud, and related crimes will decrease, further strengthening law and order.

"As a result, residents' trust in the government's functioning will grow, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's progress under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership," it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently launched an intensive verification drive to identify and send back illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, living in the state.

The government stressed that the "infiltrators" are using the resources of the state while they belong to the citizens who have a right to them. PTI KIS MPL MPL