Preposterous: Experts on HC bar body's demand to impeach Justice Varma, review his verdicts

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Legal experts on Monday described as "preposterous", "premature" and "unjustified" the Allahabad High Court Bar Association's demand that all verdicts of Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in a cash-discovery controversy, be reviewed and steps taken for his impeachment.

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Varma, who is facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of a huge amount of cash from his official residence in Lutyens' Delhi and from whom judicial work has been withdrawn by the Delhi High Court, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna formed a three-member committee on March 22 to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations against Justice Varma.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday opposed the proposed transfer of Justice Varma and said the verdicts delivered by him during his tenure as a judge of the high courts of Allahabad and Delhi be reviewed to regain public faith in the judiciary.

Commenting on the association's demand, senior advocate Ajit Sinha said unless the in-house inquiry concludes that impeachment has to be recommended, it cannot be done.

"So far as a review of all his (Justice Varma) judgments is concerned, it can only be sought by the parties concerned.... That is not open to all," Sinha said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said he does not agree with the bar association's demand as "it is too premature for anything".

Commenting on the issue, senior advocate Shoeb Alam said, "The call by the bar association to review and annul every judgment passed by Justice Varma in his more-than-a-decade-long tenure is preposterous and not envisaged under any law." Senior advocate Maninder Singh said public opinion or mere allegations cannot be the basis to scrutinise the verdicts delivered by judges and a judge should not be impeached on media reports.

"Judgments passed by a judge cannot be scrutinised on anyone's demand. Judgments or orders can only be challenged before appellate courts by the aggrieved parties, that too within the fixed time frame on the ground of being erroneous, perverse or bad in law," Singh said.

Advocate Kamini Lau, a retired judicial officer of the Delhi district judiciary, termed the bar association's demand "premature" and "unjustified".

"Allegations, no matter how serious, must be thoroughly investigated before drawing conclusions. Judicial integrity requires due process, not assumptions. Any decision should be based on concrete findings from a fair and transparent inquiry, ensuring that justice is not only done but also seen to be done," she said.

Alam said till the time a duly-constituted inquiry uncovers any wrongdoing in connection with a particular matter or judgment, the verdicts delivered by Justice Varma cannot be touched.

"We must be reminded that the judge and the incident are subject matters of an ongoing enquiry. Nothing concrete at this stage has come out either way," he said.

Singh said it is very easy to target a judge but if such demands for scrutinising judgments are allowed, judges would not be able to deliver sound verdicts fearlessly.

Regarding the bar association's demand for Justice Varma's impeachment, he said there is a proper procedure for it under the Constitution and people must wait for the report of the three-member committee set up by the CJI.

Advocate Ashwani Dubey pointed out that the CJI has already constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

"I think the Allahabad High Court Bar Association should wait for the outcome of the probe. It will be too early to take any decision and pass a resolution," he said.

Lau said the impeachment of a judge must strictly follow the legal framework and cannot be based on mere allegations.

"Any inquiry must be independent, free and fair, conducted without external pressure or preconceived notions. Until a due process of investigation establishes concrete evidence, any demand for impeachment is premature and unjustified," she said.

Justice Varma's proposed transfer could come into effect after the Centre accepts the recommendation of the apex court collegium.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's residence at around 11:35 pm on March 14, prompting fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by the CJI, and the Delhi High Court subsequently issued a series of directives, including for withdrawing judicial work from Justice Varma, on Monday.

The CJI constituted the in-house panel to conduct an inquiry and asked Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma.

Justice Varma was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

He took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 1, 2016, before being appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021. PTI ABA SKV SJK RC