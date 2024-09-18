Presence of carcinogenic chemicals in cars: NGT issues notice to BIS, MoRTH

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and others in a matter regarding the use of cancer-causing chemicals in cars.

The tribunal was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the use of two flame retardant chemicals inside cars - - TDCIPP and TCEP - - which were carcinogenic.

In an order passed last week, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the reply of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that it did not have the facilities to test whether these substances were carcinogenic.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had filed a report dated September 10 where it did not take a "definite stand" on whether these chemicals were carcinogenic.

Noting ICMRs reply, the tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents several authorities.

These included the secretary of MoRTH, director general of BIS and administrative heads of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Projects (NATRIP).

"Issue notice to the above newly added respondents for filing their response by way of an affidavit through e-filing within 8 weeks," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted for January 3, 2025 for further proceedings.