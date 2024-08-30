Presence of microplastics in salt, sugar brands: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and others in a matter regarding the presence of microplastics across all salt and sugar brands in the country.

The tribunal was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a PTI report regarding these microplastics being present in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments.

In an order passed on August 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The news item highlights that the size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm. The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt, in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films.

In sugar samples, the concentration of microplastics ranged from 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kg, with the highest concentration found in non-organic sugar." The bench also comprising expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item also highlights that the presence of microplastics can have adverse and long-term health impacts on human health.

The article asserts that the average Indian consumes 10.98 grams of salt and around 10 spoons of sugar every day, much higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limits." It said the news report raised a "substantial issue" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the CEO of FSSAI, secretaries of ICMR and Indian Institute of Toxicology Research and the member secretary of Central Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on December 3)," the tribunal said.

"If any of the respondents directly file the reply without routing it through his advocate then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal," it added. PTI MNR RHL