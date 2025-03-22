Present delimitation policy 'threat' to future of southern states: BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the current policy of delimitation "poses a threat to the future of southern states", undermining their economic contributions, governance achievements, and democratic representation.

Rao, who attended the meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, accused the NDA government at the Centre of perpetuating decades of "discrimination against the region." He claimed that the present delimitation policy, based on population, could lead to the centralisation of funds and fiscal control, "jeopardising" the progress of southern states.

"India is a democratic nation, but it is also a federal union of diverse identities and cultures. We must not forget this,” Rao said.

He said the central government should reconsider its approach on delimitation "to avoid turning democracy into authoritarian mobocracy".

"For decades, southern states have faced discrimination from the Centre. The current delimitation proposals will not only reduce our parliamentary representation but also inflict injustice across all sectors," he said.

Rao presented alternative approaches, suggesting that instead of increasing parliamentary seats solely based on population, the Centre should maintain the current number of Lok Sabha seats while increasing MLA seats in state assemblies to improve governance efficiency.

Alternatively, he proposed that delimitation should consider a state’s economic progress, administrative efficiency, and developmental achievements rather than relying solely on population metrics, the release said.

"If the Centre’s goal is better governance and representation, it must explore alternatives that don’t sow discord between states," urged Rao.

The BRS leader further stated that southern states contribute 36 per cent to India’s GDP despite constituting only 19 per cent of the population and proposed that they "deserve proportional representation in Parliament based on their economic output," the release said.

Speaking to reporters after the conclave, Rao said southern states are not opposed to aiding underdeveloped regions but firmly reject alleged "discriminatory treatment in fund allocation and representation." Rao called for a united front among southern states, drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu's legacy of fighting for regional rights and the Dravidian movement's role in upholding federal principles, the release added.