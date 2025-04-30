Present eco-friendly model of development for Tripura, state forest minister urges Centre

Agartala, Apr 30 (PTI) Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Wednesday urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to come up with an eco-friendly model of development for the state because of growing concerns over deforestation.

Speaking at a programme in West Tripura, Debbarma expressed concern over the increasing number of proposals seeking diversion of forest land for infrastructure projects, including highways and public institutions.

The Minister claimed that every day he receives files seeking forest land clearance for schools, highways and other infrastructure.

"The development model for Tripura should not mirror that of larger states like Uttar Pradesh or Telangana," he said, questioning the need for multiple national highways in a relatively small state.

Referring indirectly to the four-lane expansion of the Assam-Agartala highway from Mungiakami to Ranirbazar, he said, "We can travel to places like Ambassa and Dharmanagar and return via Kamalpur-Khowai. Do we really need so many highways?" "Time has come to request the Centre to present an alternative eco-friendly development style. If national highways are constructed, there will be the possibility of encroachment by setting up shops or business centres", he said.

Laying emphasis on protection of forests, Debbarma said the department must intensify activities to save the forest cover of the northeastern state.

"Today, we are distributing 58 two-wheelers for forest protection. The department will also buy vehicles for the purpose", he said.

Earlier, Debbarma had advocated for deploying 400 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) under District Forest Officers (DFOs), and also proposed arming the Forest Protection Unit (FPU) with AK-47 rifles to effectively combat timber smuggling. PTI PS MNB