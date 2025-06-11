Present generation does not want to learn court craft: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The present generation does not want to learn "court craft", the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

A bench of Justices S V N Bhatti and P B Varale made the observation after a young lawyer was casually walking away while an order was being dictated.

When the matter came up, the lawyer told the court there is a letter circulated for adjournment. As the bench started dictating the order, she started walking away.

Miffed at this, the bench observed, "The young generation does not want to learn the court craft. Reading cases is only 30 per cent, rest 70 per cent is court craft."