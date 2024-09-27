Present report card of work done in J-K in last 10 years: Congress leader Solanki to BJP

Ramgarh (J-K), Sep 27 (PTI) Former minister and Congress leader Bharat Singh Solanki on Friday challenged the BJP to present a report card of the work it has done in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years as he accused the party of making false promises.

Addressing a rally here in support of Congress candidate Yashpal Kundal, Solanki, who is the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir affairs in-charge, said the people have made up their minds to defeat the BJP in the assembly elections.

The first Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls in a decade are being held in three phases for the 90 Assembly seats. The first phase was held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third would be held on October 1.

In the last elections in 2014, the BJP formed a government in alliance with the PDP. The alliance fell apart in 2018 and Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule ever since.

"Except fake promises and false claims, the BJP has nothing to show for its time in power in Jammu and Kashmir... The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been deceived by the BJP’s misleading tactics," Solanki said as he criticised the BJP's decade-long rule.

"For the last 10 years, the BJP has controlled J&K, directly and indirectly, yet they have nothing to show but shattered dreams and missed opportunities," he said.

The Congress leader said the Lieutenant Governor, backed by the BJP-led central government, has taken control of every aspect of life in Jammu and Kashmir and stripped the people of their autonomy and dignity.

"I dare the BJP to show a report card of its achievements in the last decade. Let them explain what they've accomplished. But we already know the answer -- nothing substantial," he said.

Solanki accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to manipulate public opinion.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not naive. They see through their (BJP) lies and remember how they reneged on their 2014 promises, allowing big businesses to exploit our resources while ignoring local concerns," he said.

Solanki urged the people to be cautious when they go out to vote.

"These elections are crucial. After 10 long years, we finally have the chance to elect a government that truly represents our interests and aspirations,” he said.

Congress minority wing in-charge and Rajya Sabha member, Imran Pratapgarhi, also addressed the rally, warning voters not to be swayed by the BJP’s false promises.

"Let's unite behind the Congress-NC coalition which has always prioritised the sovereignty, economic welfare, and unity of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Pratapgarhi stressed the importance of electing leaders who genuinely care about the people. "This is our chance to choose a government that listens to us," he added.

He said the BJP has failed to prioritise the interests of the people of Jammu.

"The BJP’s betrayal of the Jammu region is undeniable. They have consistently put their interests above the people's needs,” he said urging voters to hold them accountable.

Referring to the loss of over 800 farmers during the protests at the Singhu border, Pratapgarhi said, "These elections are a chance to demand justice for those sacrifices, and we won’t rest until it's achieved." PTI AB RHL