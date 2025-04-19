Present revenue records on May 3: Shimla commissioner's court directs HP Waqf

Shimla, Apr 19 (PTI) Granting additional time to Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and Sanjauli Mosque Committee to present the revenue records of the mosque, Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 3.

The Commissioner's Court also directed the Waqf Board and the committee to expedite the demolition work of the walls of the third and fourth floors of Sanjauli mosque.

The Commissioner's Court said the records have to be presented on the said date as the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the commissioner's court to resolve the case by May 8. The hearing of the case will be held every day if the board and the committee fail to provide the revenue records on May 3. AMJ AMJ