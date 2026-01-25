Present system pushing education towards commercialisation: Medha Patkar

Nanded, Jan 24 (PTI) Social activist Medha Patkar on Saturday expressed concern over what she called the rapid privatisation of education and said it was depriving students from tribal and rural areas of their right to education.

She was addressing an event of the Nanded Education Society here.

The activist alleged that government schools are being shut down, citing declining student numbers, despite education being recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

“The present system is pushing education towards commercialisation, depriving students from tribal and rural areas of their right to education,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Dr Manohar Chaskar also attended the event. He said people’s participation is bringing significant changes to the education sector, stressing the need to integrate modern curricula. PTI COR NR