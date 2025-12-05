Present 'white paper' in legislature, tell us what you have done in 1 year: Cong to Mahayuti govt

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) As the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra completed one year in office on Friday, the Opposition Congress demanded presentation of a "white paper" in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, detailing what it has achieved in the last 12 months.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar said one year of the BJP-led Mahayuti government has left the people of Maharashtra disappointed.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, the former minister claimed farmer suicides have increased in the last one year and agricultural produce was not getting guaranteed prices, while cultivators were struggling to receive seeds or fertilisers on time.

Wadettiwar said, "The government is busy patting its own back. They sit in five-star hotels and narrate their achievements, but people have received nothing except disappointment." He demanded that the state government present a "white paper" in the winter session of the legislature, beginning from December 8 in Nagpur, outlining its pre-poll promises, decisions and delivery.

Notably, a"white paper" refers to a government report giving information or proposals on an issue of public interest.

The CLP leader said the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has failed on multiple fronts, including in curbing crimes against women and protecting health of children.

He also alleged a "nexus between builders and ministers" in the state.

"Floods in Marathwada (central Maharashtra) have devastated farmers. The number of malnourished children has increased. Condition of roads across the state has deteriorated. Crimes against women are on the rise. Builders and ministers are grabbing land worth crores with mutual understanding. Favoured industrialists are benefiting while common people are struggling," Wadettiwar claimed.

The Congress leader alleged illegal coal mining is taking place in Chandrapur district, from where he is an MLA.

"At the Baranj coal mine in Chandrapur, illegal extraction is taking place in complete violation of rules. Coal worth lakhs is being sold openly in the market," he claimed.

Conditions imposed by the Environment Department while granting approval for coal mining in the area in 2023 had been violated and rehabilitation of project-affected families was still pending, said the former state minister.

"From the Environment Minister to forest department officials, all are involved (in alleged irregularities)," he noted, adding the matter will be raised in the assembly next week.

Slamming the government for not appointing a Leader of Opposition in either house, Wadettiwar insisted the ruling coalition has no respect either for democracy or the Constitution.

"In a democracy, a vibrant Opposition is essential, but this government wants no Opposition and no voice of dissent," he maintained.

He demanded that instead of the winter session, regularly held in Nagpur, a full-fledged budget session be conducted in the second capital of Maharashtra. PTI MR RSY