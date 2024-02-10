Presented a realistic budget, says CM Revanth Reddy; Oppn alleges inadequate allocations

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Alleging that the previous BRS government deceived people in making allocation of funds, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government presented a realistic budget which would ensure that the allocations reached the targeted beneficiaries.

Speaking at an event where he flagged off a fleet of new state-run RTC buses, he said previous government betrayed people by making allocations on paper.

However, his government would see to it that the intended beneficiaries receive the funds after the allocations are made, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BRS and the BJP alleged that the vote on account budget for 2024-25 presented by the Congress government failed to make adequate allocations to implement its election promises and left the people disappointed.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government appears to have made an attempt to avoid implementation of its election promises with the budget.

While the previous BRS government used to make jugglery of numbers, the present Congress government is also making a deception "with words", he said.

The budget made an allocation of only Rs 19,746 crore for agriculture and how the promises, including the proposed 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers, farm loan waiver, crop insurance, interest-free crop loans and seed development, are going to be implemented, he asked.

The Congress had promised to make a legislation on the welfare sub-plan for backward classes but that has not been done, Reddy said in a release.

BRS MLA and former Finance Minister T Harish Rao claimed that the budget did not give "clarity and confidence" to the people on the implementation of the six poll 'guarantees' of the ruling party.

The Congress, during the campaign for the recent Assembly polls, made a lot of promises to the farmers but delivered too little, Harish Rao, a nephew of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged.

The Congress had said a law would be made on the six poll 'guarantees' but it has not been done, Harish Rao told reporters.

The Congress is only spending time in the name of releasing white papers on the status of different sectors and trying to throw mud on the previous BRS government investigating the alleged irregularities but not implementing the promises made to people, he said. PTI SJR SJR SS