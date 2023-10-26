Preservation of religious places increases positivity in society: Yogi Adityanath

Baghpat (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) India's festivals are the carriers of the tradition of joy and enthusiasm, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday and stressed that preservation of religious places increases positivity in the society.

Advertisment

"We have consistently worked to promote India's traditions with a positive mindset," he said addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Shrimad Bhagavat Katha Mahapuran organised at Shri Guru Gorakshanath Ashram in Baghpat's Nangal village.

"India's festivals are the carriers of the tradition of joy and enthusiasm with no place for sorrow and mourning. Preservation of religious places increases positivity in society," an official released quoted the chief minister as saying.

Highlighting the historical significance of Baghpat, Adityanath said the land "dates back to the Mahabharata era".

Advertisment

"It was among the five villages that Lord Krishna had requested from Duryodhana," he added.

Adityanath noted that the state recently celebrated Vijayadashami, a festival symbolising the triumph of truth, righteousness and justice over falsehood, injustice and evil.

The chief minister said this Mahapuran is actually "Gyan Yagya" and is closely related to liberation and salvation of a soul through knowledge.

Advertisment

"People often seek salvation by visiting various holy places and performing acts of charity and sacrifice," Adityanath said.

"The concept of salvation or liberation can vary for different individuals such as for monks, it means breaking free from the cycle of birth and death, and for family persons, it means reaping the fruits of their good deeds. This Mahapuran encompasses knowledge, devotion and detachment," he added.

The chief minister earlier offered prayers at the Guru Gorakshanath temple and the Navdurga temple on the Ashram premises. He also planted a Rudraksha tree in the vicinity.

Additionally, Adityanath inaugurated the grand Satsang Bhavan here. PTI SAB AS CK CK