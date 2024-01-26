Preserve country's culture, traditions: Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Guddu to youth

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) The youth should preserve the country's rich culture and traditions, Haryanvi folk artist Mahabir Singh Guddu, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri, said on Friday.

Guddu hails from Gangoli village in Jind district and is among the four people from Haryana who were selected for the prestigious Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour -- on Thursday.

The 64-year-old said he started performing on stage in the 1970s and in the last five decades, he has been promoting and showcasing Haryanvi culture worldwide.

When asked what the award meant for him, Guddu told PTI over the phone, "For a person who comes from an ordinary rural background, you can imagine what this kind of recognition means." "I have worked to promote our art and culture. From the platforms where I perform, I try to give the message of the importance of educating girls. I try to inspire youth.

"My message to the youth is to preserve the country's rich culture and traditions and always remain connected with their roots," he said.

Asked what inspired him to become a folk artist, Guddu said, "My father was a poet, the inspiration came from him. My journey started by singing a patriotic song at a function on the eve of Independence Day in 1974. Since then I have performed abroad too, including in the United States and England".

Gurvinder Singh, a physically challenged social worker from Sirsa, Haryana, who was also conferred with the Padma Shri, has been working to improve the lives of orphans, 'divyangs', and the destitute.

From neighbouring Punjab, noted theatre actor Pran Sabharwal and Punjabi cinema and theatre actress Nirmal Rishi, have been conferred with the Padma Shri in the field of art.

Ninety-three-year-old Sabharwal, who is based in Patiala, has more than 5,000 performances in seven decades under his belt.

"Since childhood, I was attracted towards acting," Sabharwal told PTI over the phone.

The veteran artist said he has been running the National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) since 1952 and considers legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor as his idol. Sabharwal recalled an incident when Prithviraj Kapoor was in Jalandhar with his unit from 'Prithvi Theatres' and he pleaded with the actor to take him to Bombay (now Mumbai).

"I ran after him as I was a big fan and pleaded with him to take me along to Bombay. But he advised me to pursue my love for acting by doing theatre in Punjab," Sabharwal said.

Prithviraj Kapoor began Prithvi Theatres in 1944.

Sabharwal was honoured at the Republic Day event in Patiala on Friday where Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest.

"I received a call from the Ministry of Home Affairs informing me about the award. First, I felt very happy but then I thought that someone was playing a prank on me," he said.

"The MHA official kept asking me whether I was 93-year-old Pran Sabharwal as he felt that my voice was quite youthful," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated all the four Padma award winners from Haryana.

"My heartiest congratulations to Shri Mahabir Singh Guddu ji, who has been conferred with #PadmaShri award in the field of art, Shri Hari Om ji, Shri Ram Chander Sihag ji in the field of science and engineering and Shri Gurvinder Singh ji in the field of social work. You all have made the country and the people of Haryana proud. Best wishes!," Dattatreya posted on X.

Khattar also congratulated the four winners from his state when he was delivering an address at the Republic Day event in Karnal. PTI SUN VSD RHL