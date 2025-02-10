Preserve cultural heritage of Goa: TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Monday said the government should make efforts to preserve the rich coastal culture of Goa and accused the BJP led regime as well as opposition Congress in the state of not doing anything for people.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, O'Brien raised concerns over preserving the cultural heritage of Goa.

"Smaller states rarely get a chance to have their voices heard here, so I'm happy today to raise the issue of the need to preserve the rich coastal culture of Goa," O'Brien said.

"The coastal culture of Goa is based on two communities - one is the fishing community, with all their great traditions and the toddy tapping community," the TMC leader said.

"They have great traditions, but now they're going through an existential crisis, and for a variety of reasons, primarily because of the CRZ or the coastal regulation zones. As a result, these fishermen can't build homes, they can't park their boats... Trawlers are also coming and robbing them of their livelihood. The issue here is affecting 20,000 fishermen, about one lakh people in this community," he added.

He said that in contrast, the West Bengal government under the TMC is running a number of schemes for the fishing communities.

"There's also one more issue in Goa - saving ecology... There is an old Goan tradition of using the salt pans... that too is under trouble. It should be preserved as heritage sites," O'Brien said.

"We appeal to the government to save the fishermen, to save Goa, like the Supreme Court said don't turn it into a concrete jungle. We must protect that," he added.

The TMC leader also slammed the Congress and said that even as people voted for them and made 11 MLAs win, eight of them switched to the BJP.

"What do the people of Goa do? What are the options they have?" O'Brien asked.

"The Goa government is doing nothing. And what was the opposition doing there? They elected 11 MLAs from the Congress in good faith, eight Congress MLAs left and went to the BJP. So who will protect the people of Goa? I appeal to this government. Leave the politics aside and let's get together to help these states," he said.

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee led TMC had fought the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

The party jumped in the state politics months ahead of the polls that were held in February 2022, eyeing expansion.

The party launched an election blitzkrieg in Goa with poll strategist Prashant Kishor playing a key role and had fielded 23 candidates, but drew a blank. PTI AO AS AS