Preserve culture while embracing progress: Arunachal Dy CM

Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday stressed the need for preserving cultural heritage alongside modern education as he inaugurated the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) secretariat-cum-heritage centre at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, an official statement said.

Mein also attended the first-ever Tagin seminar on ‘Traditional System of Tagin: Change and Continuity’, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein called for greater efforts to document and make traditional knowledge accessible to younger generations.

"Apart from documenting the traditional chanting of the priests, we need to translate it into a simple language for the younger generations to understand, in order to keep our shamanistic traditions alive," he said.

"We must respect every religion, and without criticising other beliefs, there should be no harm in protecting and practicing our own indigenous cultures and practices," he added.

The deputy chief minister highlighted the importance of inter-generational cultural transmission, emphasising that modernisation must not come at the cost of indigenous knowledge.

"Our oral traditions, folklore, and rituals carry centuries of wisdom. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they are not lost in translation but carried forward in spirit and understanding," he noted.

Mein lauded the TCS for its sustained efforts in promoting cultural identity and unity. He praised the society for fostering awareness and education, and for safeguarding traditional values, language, and customs that enrich the state’s cultural fabric.

He also appreciated the collaboration between TCS and the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture (VKIC), calling it a meaningful step toward academic engagement and documentation of indigenous knowledge.

"By combining cultural experience with scholarly research, we are creating a bridge between traditional wisdom and contemporary understanding," he remarked.

Touching upon development issues, Mein urged the public to create a conducive atmosphere for hydropower projects, terming them vital for socio-economic growth in the region.

State Industry, Commerce, Labour and Employment and IPR minister Nyato Dukam; MLAs Tanya Soki, Nakap Nalo and Rode Bui; TCS president Largi Rika; Chairman of VKIC (Guwahati) Joram Begi; Chairman of VKIC (Arunachal Chapter), Hage Kojin; along with community elders, scholars and others were present on the occasion.