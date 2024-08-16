Preserve flags after Har Ghar Tiranga campaign rather than disposing them of, says BMC

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to citizens to respectfully preserve the national flags hoisted at their houses and other premises as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In a release, it said the campaign, which concluded on August 15, saw an overwhelming response from Mumbaikars, who hoisted flags in homes, at housing societies, educational institutions and offices.

As the campaign ends, the BMC urges citizens to carefully remove and preserve the flags as a memorable keepsake, rather than disposing them of, the release said.

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani expressed gratitude to citizens for their enthusiastic participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. PTI KK BNM