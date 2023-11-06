Preserve, imbibe our rich traditions, rather than blindly emulate the West: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday emphasised upon the need to preserve and imbibe the rich traditions of India rather than blindly emulating the west.

Khan delivered a speech on the "relevance of Indian thoughts in the present day context" when he visited Air Force personnel at the Southern Air Command (SAC) here, a defence release said.

While speaking at the SAC, the Governor also lauded the efforts of the Southern Air Command personnel in safeguarding the southern peninsula, the release said.

Khan was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command.

The Governor also reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour, the release said. PTI HMP HMP ANE