Preserving Marathi language crucial to saving its culture: Author Vishwas Patil

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Noted author and former bureaucrat Vishwas Patil has said the survival of Marathi language is vital to preserving the richness of its culture and literature.

Patil has been appointed president of the 99th All India Marathi Literary Meet to be held in Satara in January 2026.

Speaking at an event organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to felicitate him on Saturday evening, he said, "Our literature and culture have never before been on the verge of danger as they are today. The survival of Marathi language is essential for the survival of Marathi culture. We must collectively fight to preserve our Marathi language, Marathi schools, and Marathi literature." Preserving Marathi is not merely a cultural act but a social movement that must come from the people, he said.

"Under no circumstances should Marathi schools be closed. Even if a Marathi school has only one student, that student must be taught and the school must continue. From such a student, a Saint Tukaram or a Saint Dnyaneshwar may emerge," he said.

Calling for greater public participation in cultural development, Patil said that "at least two to three 'Marathi Bhavan' should be built in every taluka of Maharashtra" to nurture local literary and cultural activities.

He also recalled his earlier association with Thane, reminiscing about his government service days when he would often relish the famous 'Mamledar Misal' in the city.

Referring to lyricist P Savalaram, who had served as the city civic body president, Patil said, "We see the Thane Municipal Corporation more as a cultural municipality than a civic body because of its deep literary roots." Patil, a Sahitya Akademi awardee, has a rich literary legacy. His works include Panipat and Zadazadati, among others.

On the occasion, TMC's additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi said that the city's real development lies not merely in infrastructure but in its cultural and intellectual vibrancy.

"The aura of a city comes not from its bridges and roads but from its people...its thinkers, writers, and artists. Thane's literary and cultural personalities have given the city its true identity," he said. PTI COR GK