Preserving regional languages collective responsibility, not limited to institutions: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Sept 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that people must take pride in their language and culture and should not consider them inferior.

Addressing the 'Samvaadi Delhi Utsav of Expression' organised at the University of Delhi, she stressed the need to move away from colonial influences, embracing India's rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

She underlined that promoting and preserving Hindi and regional languages is a collective responsibility that is not limited to institutions.

Gupta said such efforts are crucial to ensure that future generations understand the importance of their mother tongue.

Speaking at the event organised by a media institute at Miranda House College, she highlighted Delhi's development and its cultural and linguistic aspirations.

The chief minister described Hindi as "the language of our land and our hearts" and said that expressing oneself in one's mother tongue brings unparalleled joy.

She added that events like this help strengthen the connection between the nation and its language and culture.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to remove colonial-era symbols and build a new national identity, she said that taking pride in language and traditions is essential.

Gupta also cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speech in Hindi at the United Nations as a significant moment that enhanced global recognition for the language.

The chief minister lauded initiatives such as those by the Uttarakhand community, which are teaching children regional languages like Garhwali and Kumaoni, calling them inspiring examples of staying connected to one's roots.

She reaffirmed that every Indian must actively participate in preserving and promoting mother tongues and cultural values.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh, Miranda House College Principal Professor Bijayalakshmi Nanda, representatives of the media institute, along with professors, researchers, and students.