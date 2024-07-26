Presidency University students on indefinite sit-in against fee hike for freshers

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) Students of Presidency University launched an indefinite sit-in on the varsity campus on Thursday, demanding that any decision to hike admission fees for freshers in the new academic year be revoked immediately.

Around 20 activists demonstrated inside the varsity's main campus in College Street, asking the authorities to meet them urgently to discuss their demands.

"We have been interacting with the recently formed fee review committee, for the past week without any result. We want the university authorities - officiating vice-chancellor, registrar and dean - to talk to us directly," a member of SFI, Presidency unit, Bitan Islam, told PTI.

The SFI is spearheading the movement.

A Presidency University official said a proposal of a fee hike is under consideration after around 10 years.

It has become imperative as the institution is facing a fund crunch, which has affected the procurement of new books for the library, instruments for laboratories and proper upkeep of the existing lab facilities, he said.

The hike will only be effective for freshers, the official added.

Bitan said the agitating students have suggested alternatives to generate funds for the state-run university without burdening the students.