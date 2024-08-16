Presidency University students, staff take out rally to protest RG Kar hospital tragedy

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped-murdered at a state-run R G Kar Hospital, around 500 students, teachers, and non-teaching staff of Presidency University held a 3km solidarity rally here on Friday.

The march took place from the university's main campus on College Street to Shyambazar.

Protesters, including women students leading the procession, chanted slogans demanding the arrest of all those involved in the crime, fast-tracked punishment for the perpetrators, and the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to ensure the safety of women at workplaces, one of the protesting students Bitan Islam told PTI.

"We are happy that several teachers and university staff joined the rally as well as students from some other higher educational institutions," he said.

Some marchers carried flaming torches and recited poems during the rally, which caused a two-hour traffic halt on the busy College Street-Bidhan Sarani stretch.

In a separate rally, St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association organised a silent candlelight march through Park Street, expressing solidarity with the victim and her family while demanding justice. PTI SUS MNB