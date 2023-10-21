President accepts CM's advice to remove Chandira Priyanga from Pondy Ministry'

Puducherry, Oct 21 (PTI) The President has accepted the advice of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to remove Chandira Priyanga from his led cabinet "with immediate effect".

Advertisment

A notification of the Union Home Ministry sent to the Puducherry government on Saturday stated the President "on the advice of the Chief Minister of Puducherry is pleased to remove Smt Chandira Priyanga, Minister for Transport of Puducherry Government from the present Council of Ministers of Puducherry with immediate effect".

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma issued an order republishing the notification "for information of the general public".

The Chief Minister had recommended on October 8 to the Centre through the Lt Governor to remove Chandira Priyanga from his ministry as "she was deficient in performance as Minister".

Advertisment

Chandira Priyanga, the only woman legislator in the current House was elected to Puducherry Assembly in the 2021 polls from Neduncadu reserved segment in Karaikal.

On October 10, she had announced her resignation as minister, citing political conspiracy and gender bias.

However, Speaker R Selvam had said that Chandira Priyanga showed deficient performance in Transport department and the Chief Minister wanted to drop her from his cabinet. PTI CORR SA