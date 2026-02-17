President arrives in Visakhapatnam for International Fleet Review

Vishakapatnam, Feb 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) on February 18.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer welcomed the President at the Naval Air Station Dega here.

"President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Vizag to witness the IFR on February 18," an official release from the Lok Bhavan said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to attend the IFR on Wednesday in the port city.

The IFR is being hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, marking India's first time hosting it alongside "Exercise MILAN" and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, which will strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation.

The IFR will be held in this city for the second time, having been hosted earlier in 2016.

The maritime convergence will see over 100 nations participate with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation, and India's expanding maritime vision.

The IFR is an event where the President reviews the capabilities of the Indian Navy along with visiting ships from friendly countries, with key warships and submarines taking part.

Milan is aimed at strengthening cooperation among participating navies through operational interactions and cultural programmes.