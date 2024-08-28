President asks media to be fearless, stand with truth

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asked the media to do fearless reporting and stand with the truth as she saw the fourth estate playing a big role in shaping the country and society.

The president, who met PTI editors at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the news agency, said everyone has a responsibility in taking the country forward and it was important how the country is presented.

"Media ko nirbhikta se kam karna chaiye (media should work fearlessly)," she commented. "Kabhi satya se hatna nahi chaiye (It should never deviate from the truth)." Murmu has also penned an exclusive article for PTI on the recent incidents of sexual and physical assaults on women, which have led to widespread agitations.

"You are a journalist but you are also a citizen. I too am a citizen. What you are concerned about, I am equally concerned about," she remarked on writing the article.

"The media can play a crucial role in improving the country and society," the president said.

"I am sometimes anguished because on the one hand we worship women as goddesses but that does not get reflected in day to day behaviour," Murmu said, recalling Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem "Where The Mind Is Without Fear".

She stated that the image of the media should not be tarnished. "Apni chhavi bhi kharab na ho (the image of media shouldnt get blemished). Logon ka vishwas jeetna chahiye (you have to win the confidence of the people)." In her message to PTI on its 77th foundation day, the president said the Press Trust of India was established barely a few days after India won independence. "This news agency has been in the enviable position of chronicling the journey of the nation, right since its inception." PTI, she said, has been "one of the most indispensable parts of India's journalism".

"It (PTI) has upheld the highest standards of news writing and reporting. As a result, it enjoys high credibility, and remains an inspiring model," she said.

The role of PTI in India has been crucial as timely dissemination of news in an impartial manner is crucial to the health of democracy, she said.

"I am sure that PTI will continue to raise the bar of excellence and serve the cause of democracy for decades to come. My hearty best wishes to all those associated with PTI," she added. PTI ANZ MIN MIN