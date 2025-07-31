President attends first convocation of AIIMS-Deoghar in J'khand

Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday attended the inaugural convocation of AIIMS-Deoghar at the temple city here.

Murmu was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by Governor Santosh Gangwar, MP Nishikant Dubey and Minister Dipika Pandey Singh.

Murmu arrived here on a two-day visit to Jharkhand.

The programme marked the completion of graduation of the first MBBS batch at the institute, who were admitted in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the institute on May 25, 2018, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,103 crore.

On July 12, 2022, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the inpatient department and operation theatre at AIIMS-Deoghar during a visit to the city.

President Murmu will also grace the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on Friday. PTI NAM BDC