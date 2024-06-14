President, CM greet Odisha people on Raja festival

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja, an agrarian festival being celebrated mostly in the coastal region of the state.

The President said the people of Odisha celebrate the festival by showing their respect to soil and clouds.

“On the occasion of this agrarian festival, I wish happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of the state and country," Murmu said.

The chief minister said, “May this unique festival of Odisha culture and tradition bring joy and happiness to everyone's life.” The Raja festival is being celebrated in the state for three days from Friday. The very first day of the festival is termed ‘Pahili Raja’ which is also considered to be the last day of the month Jestha (summers). The second day of Raja festival signifies the beginning of the solar month of "Mithuna", marking the arrival of monsoon. The third is Bhumi Dahana or ‘Sesa During this period, it is believed that mother earth menstruates and prepares herself for future agricultural activities with the arrival of monsoon.

The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has made special arrangements to provide 'Pithas' (types of sweetmeat) during the festival.