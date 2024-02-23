President condoles death of Manohar Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi, and said he endeared himself to people and was loved by leaders cutting across party lines.

Joshi (86), who also served as Lok Sabha Speaker, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Manohar Joshi, a veteran leader who had served as Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra chief minister. In his long public life, Shri Joshi endeared himself to people, earned admiration for his sharp wit and intellect and was loved by leaders cutting across party-line. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and followers," the President wrote on X.