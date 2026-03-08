President Droupadi Murmu a living example of women's potential: WCD Minister

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Extending greetings on International Women's Day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on Sunday said women are the foundation of a developed India.

She also praised President Droupadi Murmu as a living example of women's potential.

Highlighting a women-led walk -- titled 'Shakti Walk - She Leads Bharat' -- organised at Kartavya Path here, the minister said women's leadership is emerging strongly in the country, which is moving from "women's development" to "women-led development".

"Today is a celebration of the resolve, dedication and achievements of India's women, who form the foundation of a developed India. President Droupadi Murmu herself is a living example that when a woman is given opportunity and respect, she can reach the top," Devi said at a Women's Day event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Referring to government initiatives, Devi said over Rs 5 lakh crore was allocated in the 2026-27 gender budget for women's empowerment.

She said the government has adopted a "life cycle-based approach" for women's development, beginning with birth and education.

"A life cycle-based approach has been adopted for the holistic development of women, starting from birth and education. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign launched by the prime minister has changed societal attitude towards girls; now the birth of daughters is celebrated as a joyous occasion," she said.

The campaign has led to a significant improvement in the sex ratio at birth; the gross enrolment ratio of girls is also steadily increasing, she said.

The minister said special initiatives are being implemented to increase girls' participation at all levels of education.

"India leads globally in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) with 43 per cent participation of girls. Women scientists have played a significant role in the Mars mission," she said, adding that the government is establishing girls' hostels across districts to open new opportunities for them.

Underlining that empowerment is incomplete without safety, Devi said Mission Shakti is a flagship initiative for women's security, complemented by the 'One Women Helpline', women help desks at police stations, and Safe City projects that act as protective shields.

She said more than 750 fast-track special courts are ensuring speedy justice. The government is also committed to eradicating child marriage.

"The SHe-Box Portal has been launched to enable women in organised and unorganised sectors to participate in the workforce with dignity and confidence. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against crimes violating women's dignity," the minister said.

Noting that today's woman is both a homemaker and a nation-maker, she said that as a result of the government's policies, women's participation in the workforce has risen over the past six years from 22 per cent to more than 41 per cent.

"Schemes like MUDRA, Stand-Up India, PM SWANidhi, and self-help groups are empowering women entrepreneurs," she said.

Referring to the Women's Reservation Act, Devi said, "Under the Act, 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies has made women decisive in policymaking. Soon, every third seat in legislatures will be held by a woman." Women's empowerment has become a strong social current, with daughters excelling in administration, armed forces and public life, the minister said, calling for a nation where every woman is educated, healthy, safe and empowered.

"Daughters who once had limited educational opportunities are now serving in the armed forces, leading in administration, and contributing to national pride," she said.

President Murmu is a remarkable example of a woman from a small village who achieved heights, she pointed out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Amrit Kaal belongs to India's daughters, the minister said, asserting that by 2047, a developed India will be built under women's leadership.

"Let us pledge to create a nation where every woman is educated, healthy, safe and empowered," she added.