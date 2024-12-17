President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Telangana for five-day visit

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Telangana on Tuesday for a five-day visit.

Advertisment

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and senior officials welcomed her at the Air Force Station in Hakimpet.

Earlier in the day, the President attended the first convocation of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

During her visit to Telangana from December 17-21, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats.

Advertisment

On December 18, she will inaugurate and lay the foundation for various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad.

On December 20, she will present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad.

Later that evening, she will host an "At Home" Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for state dignitaries, leading citizens, and academics, among others, an official release stated on Monday.

Advertisment

The President visits Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year to conduct official business.

The locations of the 'Retreat Building' in Shimla and 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad, as Presidential Retreats, highlight the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in the country.

These retreats, located in the north and south, symbolise India's unity and its diverse cultures and people.

Advertisment

Located in Bolarum, the Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India gained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed in 1860, the building spans 90 acres and has 11 rooms, including a dining hall, cinema hall, and morning room. PTI VVK SJR SSK VVK SSK ROH