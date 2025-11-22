President Droupadi Murmu attends Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary programme in Andhra

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba here.

She arrived at Sri Sathya Sai airport in Puttaparthi around 11 am and was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries.

Later, they attended a special programme held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Poornachandra Auditorium. PTI STH ROH