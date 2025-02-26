President Droupadi Murmu begins her 4-day Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district as part of her four-day-long Gujarat visit, officials said.

Murmu landed in the evening at Vadodara airport, where Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state minister Jagdish Vishwakarma welcomed her. She then headed to Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), said a release by the Gujarat government.

On February 27, the President will visit the Statue of Unity and the adjoining Ekta Skill Development Centre at Kevadia, said an official connected with the 182-metre-tall monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Later during the day, she will be the chief guest at the 44th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.

On February 28, the President will attend the 3rd convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. That day, she will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial at Bhuj in Kutch district, said the release.

The next day (March 1), Murmu will visit Dholavira, a Harappan-era archaeological site in Kutch which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, added the release. PTI PJT PD NR