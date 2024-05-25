President Droupadi Murmu casts vote at all-women polling booth in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote at an all-women polling booth in New Delhi constituency here on Saturday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

Murmu reached the booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours, inside the President's Estate, around 9 am, they said.

Later, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for photos for media persons against a backdrop that read "I'm a proud voter".

"President Droupadi Murmu joined the queue and cast her vote at the polling station in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. It is a pink booth managed by women staff," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu joined the queue and cast her vote at the polling station in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. It is a pink booth managed by women staff. pic.twitter.com/iv2ts9QGgf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2024

Voting for seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi -- began at 7 am.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address.