Advertisment
National

President Droupadi Murmu casts vote at all-women polling booth in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote at an all-women polling booth in New Delhi constituency here on Saturday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

Advertisment

Murmu reached the booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours, inside the President's Estate, around 9 am, they said.

Later, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for photos for media persons against a backdrop that read "I'm a proud voter".

"President Droupadi Murmu joined the queue and cast her vote at the polling station in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. It is a pink booth managed by women staff," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Advertisment

Voting for seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi -- began at 7 am.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections Droupadi Murmu Delhi elections
Advertisment
Subscribe