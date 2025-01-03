President Droupadi Murmu hails NIMHANS for its integrated medicine services

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed NIMHANS for its integrated medicine services as she considered it as a model for all.

According to her, the application of Yoga and Ayurveda in the promotion of mental health and well being is worth emulating.

"The integrative medicine services of NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) has been a model for all to examine the applications of Yoga and Ayurveda in the promotion of mental health and well being, and in that treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders," Murmu said during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Institute here.

On the occasion, she inaugurated the Psychiatry Specialty Block, Central Laboratory Complex and Bhima Hostel at NIMHANS. The President also dedicated state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities – the advanced 3T MRI Scanner and DSA System to the nation.

She said different kinds of meditations are also useful in countering negative mental forces, and added that they are being integrated in the Mental health care models. She underlined the importance of using traditional approaches that are beneficial for all.

Murmu said, "Our scriptures tell us that the mind is at the root of everything we perceive in the world." She underlined that greater focus on mental health promotions will become even more important in the years ahead.

In the past, issues and concern of mental health had not received enough attention in some societies, the President said, adding that in recent times, awareness about mental health has been rising.

She further said that the unscientific belief and stigma associated with mental illnesses are a matter of past, making it easier for those suffering from various ailments to seek help.

"This has been a welcome development, especially at this juncture, because a variety of mental health issues are taking epidemic proportions around the world. The COVID 19 pandemic in particular led to a spike in such concerns," Murmu pointed out.

According to the President, working professionals face more stress, and a large number of the elderly people suffer from loneliness due to social challenges.

"Women bearing the burden of domestic responsibilities and care giving for the family are prone to a range of mental illnesses that usually go unnoticed. However, it is truly heartening to note that the rising awareness has made it possible for patients to open up and share their problems," she said.

Stating that many organisations have started putting mechanisms in place to respond to such issues, Murmu lauded initiatives of NIMHANS like Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) which facilitates counseling anywhere at anytime.

She also appreciated the Institute's SAMVAD platform which addresses child and adults and mental health problems. The President also stressed upon the healthy marriage, saying it is the foundation of a healthy society.

Expressing her happiness about the gender ratio at NIMHANS, she highlighted that 79.7 per cent of the undergraduate students and 61.4 per cent of post graduate students are women.

"I believe that women can add a unique perspective in mental health care, in care giving, as well as in research," she said. PTI AMP GMS ADB