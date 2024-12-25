President Droupadi Murmu meets 15 young grassroots changemakers

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met a group of 15 young changemakers who showcased their innovative projects underway across different states, including Odisha, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The young innovators, led by UN-accredited non-profit organisation 1M1B, have been working across tribal regions, rural communities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities on projects ranging from sustainability to inclusion to address critical challenges aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Telangana's 21-year-old Manal Muneer, founder of project IntelliNexa, showed the use of AR/VR to promote rural tourism and raise awareness about lesser-known places in the state.

Founder of project Drishti Anirudh Chinta, 16, presented a software that converts academic books into Braille for visually impaired children in rural India. The project is currently benefiting 8-10 NGOs.

Aditya Vikram, 18, and Fagun Bhutani, 14, founders of Vision Glasses, showed their project that converts eye gestures into speech, helping over 2,000 non-verbal individuals communicate, while Shriya Muthukumar, 17, founder of The Mowgli Movement, talked about her project of providing solar lamps to forest communities and educating them on clean energy and environmental conservation.

"We are empowering the next generation of innovators with the tools, mentoring, and platform to go beyond themselves and uplift their communities. Skills and degrees matter, but so does the power of community development. Today’s meeting with Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu is a step forward in recognizing these changemakers, inspiring millions across India-urban and rural-to rise, lead, and create lasting impact," Manav Subodh, founder of 1M1B, said in a statement. PTI MAH RDS RDS