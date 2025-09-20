President Droupadi Murmu reaches Bihar's Gayaji to perform 'pind daan' at Vishnupad temple

Gayaji (Bihar), Sep 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday reached Bihar's Gayaji district, where she will perform puja at the Vishnupad temple for the salvation of her ancestors' souls.

The President was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and state minister Prem Kumar on her arrival at Gayaji airport.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the President's visit to Gayaji, officials said.

The President will perform the 'pind daan' rituals and 'jal tarpan' at the temple for peace and salvation of her ancestors' souls, they said.

It is believed that 'pind daan' to the souls of ancestors ensures their peace and salvation.

A large number of Hindu devotees visit the Vishnupad temple here during 'pitru paksha' every year to perform the rituals. PTI CORR PKD BDC