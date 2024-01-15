President Droupadi Murmu starts 3-day NE tour

Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday arrived here on a three-day tour to the northeast region, where she would take part in a series of programmes.

Advertisment

Murmu landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati in a special Indian Air Force flight and she was accorded a warm welcome by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several officials.

"Honoured to welcome Mahamahim Rashtrapati Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at Guwahati Airport today. Rashtrapati ji is on a 3-day visit to the region and will be gracing the golden jubilee celebrations of Karbi Youth Festival," Sarma said in a post on X.

Murmu went to Tura in an Indian Air Force chopper to take part in several programmes in Meghalaya.

Advertisment

The President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura later in the day.

This is her first visit to the hill state after she became the President.

On Tuesday, she will address the members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport in Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new integrated administration complex.

Advertisment

Murmu will also address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Meghalaya government at Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Murmu will on Wednesday attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso in Assam's Diphu. PTI TR BDC