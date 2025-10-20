President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Kerala on Tuesday for four-day visit

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Kerala on Tuesday on a four-day official visit.

President will visit Sabarimala temple and attend series of event in the state during her visit, according to a release from Press Information Bureau.

Murmu will reach here on Tuesday evening and she will visit the Sabarimala temple to offer darshan and aarti on Wednesday, the release said.

The next day, October 23, the President will unveil the bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, here.

Later, she will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

She will also attend the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, Pala in Kottayam district.

On October 24, President Murmu will attend the centenary celebrations of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, concluding her Kerala visit.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials said that all arrangement have been made at Sabarimala for the visit of President Murmu.

Murmu will reach Sannidhanam in a convoy of five four-wheel-drive vehicles and an ambulance via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking path.

Security arrangements have already been strengthened, and a rehearsal of the convoy movement was held recently, TDB officials said. PTI TBA TBA ADB