President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Port Blair on Monday

Port Blair, Feb 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Monday on a five-day official visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

This will be her first visit to the archipelago after she became the President in 2022.

The president will arrive at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair around 1 pm. She will be welcomed by Lt Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra, Director General of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava and MP Kuldeep Sharma.

After her arrival, the president will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Column and visit the Cellular Jail Complex and Museum. She will also witness the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail, they said.

She will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology at Dollygunj in Port Blair to attend a civic reception followed by a cultural programme to be hosted in her honour in the evening.

On February 20, Murmu will visit Indira Point (the southernmost point of India) and Campbell Bay. She will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) and witness the light and sound show.

At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island the managing director of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) Nandini Paliwal will brief her about the proposed development of a National Memorial.

On February 21, the president will interact with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Raj Niwas, Port Blair. On the same day, she will witness the operational demonstration by troops at Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep popularly known as Havelock Islands.

She will leave Port Blair on February 23, they added. PTI SN SN RG