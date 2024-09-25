President Droupadi Murmu to attend convocation of NALSAR University of Law on Sep 28

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law here on September 28.

The President will deliver the convocation address. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Supreme Court judge Justice P S Narasimha would attend the event, an official release said.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Chancellor NALSAR University of law, will preside over the convocation.

Around 50 gold medals will be presented to the successful candidates on the occasion. Degrees in LLM, BA LLB honours, MBA and others would also be presented to the successful candidates, the release added.