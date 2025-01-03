President Droupadi Murmu to be in Karnataka today

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PT) President Droupadi Murmu visits Karnataka on Friday to attend a few events.

She will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda and, State Minister for Medical Education Sharanaprakash R Patil will also be attending the event.

In view of the President's visit, the Police declared one km radius around NIMHANS as 'Temporary No Fly Zone' from 8 am to 3 pm on January 2.

During her day-long stay in Karnataka, she will also inaugurate the KLE Cancer Hospital at Belagavi. PTI AMP ADB