President Droupadi Murmu to begin winter sojourn in Hyderabad from Dec 17

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Hyderabad for her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here from December 17 to 21.

Telangana government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who reviewed the preparations with officials on Thursday, directed state government officers, central government departments and the officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam to work in coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for her visit, an official release said.

He issued instructions to various departments on security, traffic, fire safety arrangements, and uninterrupted power supply.

The top official asked the health department to station a medical team at the Nilayam during the visit.

Officials were asked to deploy snake catchers and special teams to tackle monkey menace in the premises of the Nilayam besides making arrangements in to handle honeybees on the premises, it said.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and several senior officials attended the meeting, it added.

The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year and conducts official business.

The 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad -- both Presidential Retreats -- reflect their integrative role of the Presdient's office in the country.

These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise the country's unity and the unity of diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. It also has a Dining Hall, Cinema Hall, Morning room, Dining room and others. PTI SJR SJR ROH