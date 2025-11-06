President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Tirumala on Nov 20

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 6 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Thursday said President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy here on November 20.

"During her two-day visit to the pilgrim centre, the President will initially offer prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor on November 20 and later reach Tirumala," said an official release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

As per the temple tradition, the President will offer prayers in Sri Varaha Swamy temple on November 21 followed by prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

