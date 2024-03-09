President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate 'Global Spirituality Mahotsav' on March 15 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) A spiritual congregation--'Global Spirituality Mahotsav' will be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of 'Heartfulness Institute' on city outskirts from March 14 to 17.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the event on March 15 and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the summit on March 16, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters here on Saturday.

"India showcases culture, spirituality and a way of life which is inspiring the world. We are standing as an example to the world with our spiritual knowledge and have become the Spiritual Capital of the world. Spiritual tourism has been rising in India," Kishan Reddy said.

He said in the 'Global Spirituality Mahotsav', spiritual gurus are coming to one platform towards world peace.

"In the G20 summit, we had decided upon the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The upcoming conference is also in the continuation of that theme – of solidarity among all classes, castes, and religions and bring them spiritually together across every country," he said.

The four-day spirituality summit being brought by the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness has the theme of "Inner Peace to World Peace".

The Spirituality Conference will host over 300 spiritual organisations and over one lakh participants are expected to participate, the organisers said.

The conference aims to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life, a release said.

The summit is slated to host various panel discussions, cultural programs associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience for spirituality through books and music, the release added.

Kamlesh D Patel fondly called 'Daaji', guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission also spoke. PTI VVK VVK SS