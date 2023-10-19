President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate IIMB's golden jubilee foundation week

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate IIM Bangalore's golden jubilee foundation week on October 26, the higher education institution said on Thursday.

A four-day celebration has been planned to mark the occasion, during which IIM Bangalore will be hosting a series of events.

The first day (Oct 26) of the celebrations, to be held at the IIMB Auditorium between 4 pm and 5 pm, will include the address of President Murmu, a book release on the IIMB campus and the screening of a film on IIMB, a release said.

President Murmu will also digitally flag off the ‘Swarna Twaran’, the 50-hour Golden Jubilee relay walkathon on campus by students, faculty, staff and alumni of the institute, it said.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot will participate in the inauguration and address the gathering. The event will include addresses by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, and Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

A business quiz finale for alumni and students, alumni Shark Tank Finale for alumni and students, alumni leadership conclave on corporate excellence, Foundation Day Lecture on ‘Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire’ by Rebecca Henderson from Harvard Business School, and a cultural programme, among others, are part of the four-day celebration. PTI KSU KSU ANE