President Droupadi Murmu visits Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

Patna, Oct 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib here amid tight security.

The general secretary of Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, Indrajeet Singh told reporters that the president visited the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib to offer prayers.

"We had an opportunity to share the history of this revered place with her", he said.

"President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Takhat Sri Harimandir ji Patna Sahib during the first day of her visit to Bihar", said the X account of the President of India.

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the President’s visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib.

Takht Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhts of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the Takht was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

Earlier in the day, Murmu, who launched the fourth Agricultural Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar, here said the farmers of the state are known for adopting new farming methods besides preserving the traditional ones.

"Agriculture is an important part of the folk culture of Bihar. It is the basis of Bihar's economy. Agriculture and allied sectors not only employ almost half of the state's workforce but also contribute significantly to the state's GDP. Therefore, all-round development of the agriculture sector is very important," said the president.

"A Nobel Prize-winning economist called the farmers of Nalanda greater than scientists. Despite adopting modern farming methods, the farmers of Bihar have preserved the traditional methods of agriculture and varieties of grains," said the president who arrived in Patna on a three-day visit to the state on Wednesday.

Further explaining her closeness with Bihar and farmers, the president said, "I have been Governor of Jharkhand for six years and my home state Odisha is close to Bihar. I have seen and experienced Bihar's culture closely. This is why, I feel, I can call myself a Bihari. I will visit Bihar more regularly". The president stressed that she herself belongs to a family of farmers and intends to take up farming after her retirement. PTI PKD RG