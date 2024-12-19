President extends greetings to people of Goa on state liberation day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Goa on the state's liberation day, and said the nation salutes the fearless freedom fighters and armed forces for their exceptional courage.

Advertisment

The day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays tribute to bravehearts who made selfless sacrifice for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the fearless freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exceptional courage and unwavering dedication," Murmu said in a post on X.

On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays tribute to bravehearts who made selfless sacrifice for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the fearless freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exceptional courage and unwavering dedication. I extend warm wishes to… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2024

Advertisment

"I extend warm wishes to the people of Goa and wish them a prosperous future," she said.