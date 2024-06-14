President greet people on Odisha’s Raja festival, CM joins celebrations

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja, an agrarian festival being celebrated mostly in the coastal region of the state.

The President said the people of Odisha celebrate the festival by showing their respect for soil and clouds.

“On the occasion of this agrarian festival, I wish happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of the state and country," Murmu said.

The chief minister said, “May this unique festival of Odisha culture and tradition bring joy and happiness to everyone's life.” Later in the day, Majhi participated in the Raja festival celebration, organised by the Language, Literature and Culture department, on the premises of the state archive in Bhubaneswar.

The chief minister was welcomed by traditional music played by the local artists and the 'Dulduli' dance performed by Sonepur dancers on his arrival.

As promised by the BJP during the recently concluded elections, the government would take all possible steps to promote Odia culture and traditions in the days to come, Majhi said.

He also spoke about Raja Pitha, a traditional sweetmeat.

The chief minister offered floral tributes to eminent poet Fakir Mohan Senapati and planted saplings on the premises of the state archive.

He also released a book on Odisha art and culture.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, several BJP leaders and Culture Department secretary Shalini Pandit were present on the occasion.

The Raja festival is being celebrated in the state for three days from Friday.

The very first day of the festival is termed as ‘Pahili Raja’ which is also considered to be the last day of the month Jestha (summers). The second day of the festival signifies the beginning of the solar month of "Mithuna", marking the arrival of monsoon. The third is Bhumi Dahana or ‘Sesa'.

During this period, it is believed that Mother Earth menstruates and prepares herself for future agricultural activities with the arrival of monsoon.

The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has made special arrangements to provide 'Pithas' (a sweetmeat) during the festival.